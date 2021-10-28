Episode 55: Billy Amendola with Earl Young Part 1

Welcome to this week’s Modern Drummer Podcast with Billy Amendola and August 2021 MD cover artist Earl Young.

Tune in to watch/listen to part 1 as Billy and Earl talk about how The Sound of Philadelphia (TSOP) was born—Earl’s early days learning drums, going in the studio with the rhythm section Baker, Harris, Young, and how the trio began working with Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff, and Thom Bell – three of the most successful producer/songwriters of all-time.

Parts of Earl’s interview can be read in his cover story in both print/digital editions of MD but, we had so much to cover that we wound up talking for hours and having enough material for the magazine and two episodes for the MD Podcast.

Earl’s career is astounding because most people know him as the recording drummer/singer/performer of the Grammy award-winning group The Trammps. To this day, the group is still selling out shows around the world. Earl also happens to be one of the most recorded Disco/R&B/Soul drummers of all time. Earl created a whole new sound he innovated called disco.

At one point, TSOP/MFSB/Salsoul turned out hit after hit after hit and had songs on the radio in the 1960s & 70s that are now “Soul/R&B/Disco classics.”

Enjoy part 1, and please come back for part 2. “Burn Baby Burn!”

Audio

Video