The Modern Drummer Podcast

Episode 54: Billy Amendola with Ed Toth.


Welcome to this weeks Modern Drummer Podcast with Billy Amendola and Doobie Brothers drummer Ed Toth. (with special “pop in guest,” radio personality, actor, & film maker Al Banderio). Al mentions the upcoming Rocky IV movie he is in, which features a new directors cut theatrical release on November 11th.

Ed Toth, who was a member of the 90s million selling group Vertical Horizon, has been touring with the Doobies now for sixteen years. He joined original Doobie Brother’s drummer Michael Hossack from 2005 to 2010, and doubled drums with Tony Pia from 2010 to 2016. After Tony’s departure, the band decided to just keep it at one drummer. Ed has held down the fort for the rest of 2016, 2017, and in 2018, famed percussionist Marc Quiñones from the Allman Brothers joined on percussion. Ed says; “Marc and I have a really cool thing happening and he is a joy to play with!”

The band with Michael McDonald is currently wrapping up their 50th anniversary tour for 2021 and have plans to tour again in 2022.

Ed explains the often confusing revolving drum chair in a Doobie Brothers drummer timeline and so much more! Lets listen in and enjoy!

