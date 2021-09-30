Episode 52: Billy Amendola with Mike Sleath.

Welcome to this week’s Modern Drummer podcast with Billy Amendola, featuring one of Canada’s most in-demand drummers Mike Sleath. Mike’s main gig has been touring with pop-superstar Shawn Mendes for over five years on sold-out worldwide tours. Sleath fills us in on his acoustic DW setup, playing a high-profile gig with Roland electronics, incorporating triggers, clicks, and loops, and how getting turned down for music college three years in a row helped make him even more determined to become one of the best. Enjoy!

