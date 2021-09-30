fbpx
Contact
Digital Access FAQ
Shop
About MD
The Modern Drummer Podcast

Episode 52: Billy Amendola with Mike Sleath.


Welcome to this week’s Modern Drummer podcast with Billy Amendola, featuring one of Canada’s most in-demand drummers Mike Sleath. Mike’s main gig has been touring with pop-superstar Shawn Mendes for over five years on sold-out worldwide tours. Sleath fills us in on his acoustic DW setup, playing a high-profile gig with Roland electronics, incorporating triggers, clicks, and loops, and how getting turned down for music college three years in a row helped make him even more determined to become one of the best. Enjoy!

Audio

Video


Posted in The Modern Drummer Podcast Tagged Billy Amendola, Mike Sleath

Related Posts


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
Episode 51: Press conference to announce Ringo Starr Change The World


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
The Modern Drummer #Throwback Thursday Podcast Episode 33: David Frangioni & Billy Amendola with Late Night with Seth Meyers’ Fred Armisen and Eric Leiderman


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
Episode 50: Billy Amendola with Randy Cooke.


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
Episode 49: Billy Amendola with Jess Bowen.


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
Episode 48: David Frangioni & Billy Amendola with Sheila E.


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
Episode 47: Billy Amendola with Shannon Forrest.


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
Episode 46: David Frangioni & Billy Amendola with Nic Collins.


The Modern Drummer Podcast:
Episode 45: David Frangioni & Billy Amendola with Chad Cromwell.



Shopping cart
There are no products in the cart!
Continue shopping
0