The Modern Drummer Podcast Episode 39: David Frangioni with Nandi Bushell

Episode 39: David Frangioni interviews Nandi Bushell + Dawson’s Shop Talk review on the Roland – VAD306 Compact Electronic Drumset.

In this episode MD CEO David Frangioni interviews 11-year-old UK social media sensation, drummer and multi-instrumentalist Nandi Bushell, sponsored by Roland. Nandi and her father John walks David thru how she got her start in music, to when Questlove discovered her videos and how that exponentially grew her social media followers. Plus Nandi talks about her epic drum battle with Dave Grohl, her new song with Tom Morello with a video featuring Jack Black. She also talks about her thoughts on becoming the youngest drummer to ever make the cover of Modern Drummer (June 2021)! During the interview, several artists and drummers give shoutouts to Nandi about her drumming, videos, and inspiration including Jay Weinburg (Slipknot), Taylor Momsen (The Pretty Reckless), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Brad Wilk (Rage Against the Machine), Mario Duplantier (Gojira), Cindy Blackman Santana (Santana), Matt Cameron (Soundgarden, Pearl Jam), Ben Harper, Jonathan Moffett (Michael Jackson), Branden Steineckert (Rancid) & Emily Estefan. In the Shop Talk segment Mike Dawson reviews the Roland – VAD306 Compact Electronic Drumset (available on Sweetwater here🙂

