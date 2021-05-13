The Modern Drummer Podcast Episode 33: David Frangioni & Billy Amendola with Fred Armisen and Eric Leiderman

Episode 33: David Frangioni & Billy Amendola feature interview with Fred Armisen and Eric Leiderman

An exclusive and extraordinary Modern Drummer Podcast with bandleader-drummer, TV/Movie star Fred Armisen and TV Writer/Producer/Drummer Eric Leiderman. Both Eric and Fred join hosts Billy Amendola and David Frangioni to chat about their April 2021 cover of Modern Drummer Magazine, behind the scenes of NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 8G band, producing the show through the pandemic, and more. Enjoy!

