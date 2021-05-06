The Modern Drummer Podcast Episode 32: Narada Michael Walden & Tony Coleman

In this episode, Narada Michael Walden interviews Tony Coleman. Coleman has had an illustrious career touring the world with B.B. King, Otis Clay, Bobby Blue Bland, Johnnie Taylor, Albert King, Albert Collins, Etta James, James Cotton, Katie Webster, Z.Z. Hill, O.V. Wright and Buddy Guy. In this part 1 of the interview Tpny Coleman takes us through his childhood, family, his influences in drumming and the first sessions he was involved in. A journey through his artistic and personal life with great stories.

