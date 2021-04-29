The Modern Drummer Podcast Episode 31: David Frangioni & Billy Amendola with Eric Singer and Ramon Yslas

Episode 31: David Frangioni & Billy Amendola feature interview with Eric Singer and Ramon Yslas

This weeks Modern Drummer Podcast with David Frangioni and Billy Amendola features KISS drummer Eric Singer and Chicago percussionist Ramon Yslas talking about drums & percussion on Paul Stanley’s Soul Station project. The duo talk about recording the soul classics as well as brand new material on the album “Now and Then.” The brainchild of Stanley, after playing at his children’s school fundraiser, Eric and Ray fill us in on how the band went from that small gig to sold out shows in Japan to now and the new album. Enjoy!

