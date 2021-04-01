The Modern Drummer Podcast Episode 27: David Frangioni & Billy Amendola with Rick Astley

Episode 27: David Frangioni & Billy Amendola feature interview with Rick Astley

This week on the Modern Drummer Podcast, Billy Amendola and David Frangioni bring you an exclusive interview with their special guest Rick Astley. Tune in as Astley talks about his early days as a drummer, leading up to his monstrous career with his number-one vocal hits “Never Gonna Give You Up” and “Together Forever.” Working in the mid-eighties with powerhouse producers Stock Aitken Waterman, who are considered one of the most successful songwriting and producing partnerships of all time, scoring more than 100 UK top 40 hits and selling over 40 million records. As part of the team, Rick became an international star. Rick also fills MD in on meeting the Foo Fighters, his insight on songwriting and recording process as well as his continued passion for playing drums. You don’t want to miss this one. We recommend you watch it with your family and friends. Please Share and Enjoy!

Audio

Video