Episode 22: David Frangioni & Billy Amendola feature interview with Nir Z

Join us this week for part one of the Modern Drummer Podcast as Billy Amendola & David Frangioni talk with one of the worlds most called session drummers, Nir Z. Listen and watch Nir tell us how his journey from being born and raised in Israel and coming to NYC to pursue his career led him to Tennessee where these days he’s become “the guy” on the Nashville studio scene. Nir has played on numerous country and cross-over pop hits with Blake Shelton, and Dan & Shay, to name only two. He recorded in NYC with John Mayer for the promo of Mayer’s debut album and he’s recorded in England with Genesis. We had so much fun and knowledge from Nir to cover that we have to bring you a part 2. Stay tuned for more coming soon. Enjoy part 1.

Audio

Video