The Modern Drummer Podcast – Narada Michael Walden’s UPBEAT: Gregg Bissonette, Roland TD 27 KV product review & more.

In this episode Narada Michael Walden talks with Gregg Bissonette. They discuss how Gregg started playing drums, memorable recording sessions, the artists who have influenced him over the years, and of course being the drummer for Ringo Starr. The interview ends with the video of his prog rock edgy rock song “Mars” from his solo album “Warning Will Robinson”. In the Shop Talk segment managing editor Mike Dawson reviews the Roland TD 27 KV and plays a demo.

Audio



Video