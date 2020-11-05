Episode 6: Glenn Kotche of Wilco, KAT Percussion’s Mario DeCiutiss, Shop Talk – Kickboxx Suitcase Drum Set.

In this episode Mike Dawson interviews Glenn Kotche of Wilco. Glenn walks Mike thru his Top 10 favorite solo Drum & Percussion albums. The interview concludes with a segment from his mind-blowing sounds of the world drum solo performance of “Monkey Chant”. Then David Frangioni interviews Mario DeCiutiis, Radio City Music Hall Percussionist and Founder of KAT Percussion, makers of the MalletKAT (which Neil Peart used for to get all his percussion sounds). At the end of the segment Mario performs on the MalletKAT. In the Shop Talk segment managing editor Mike Dawson reviews and plays on the Kickboxx Suitcase Drum Set from Toca Percussion.

Audio



Video