Episode 8: Billy Amendola interviews Gethin Davies of the Struts, Tycoon Percussion’s Quincy Yu, Shop Talk – Zildjian i Series Cymbals.

In this episode Billy Amendola interviews Gethin Davies of the Struts. Gethin talks about his influences, how he got his start in music, and he does a deep dive on the Struts new album “Strange Days”, recorded during the pandemic. Then David Frangioni interviews Quincy Yu, VP of Tycoon Percussion, who talks about the history of Tycoon , their core values and commitment to quality & innovation. In the Shop Talk segment managing editor Mike Dawson reviews and plays the Zildjian i Series cymbals.

