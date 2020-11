The Modern Drummer Podcast – Narada Michael Walden’s UPBEAT with Greg Errico, Paiste Formula 602 Cymbals product review & more.

In this episode Narada talks to Sly and The Family Stone drummer Greg Errico about the origin story of the band, recording sessions, concerts including their epic performance at Woodstock and young artists and the future of music. In the Shop Talk segment managing editor Mike Dawson reviews the Paiste Formula 602 Cymbals and plays a demo.

