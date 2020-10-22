Episode 4: Andy Newmark, Jack Douglas, John Lennon’s Final Album, Rob Silverman’s Drumology release, Shop Talk – ddrum Dominion Birch.

In this episode, MD CEO|Publisher David Frangioni & Editor at Large Billy Amendola talk with session and touring legend Andy Newmark about his career & records. Producer Jack Douglas, surprise crashes the interview, and him and Andy talk about the recording of John Lennon’s final album Double Fantasy! They deep dive on the recording sessions and share behind the scene stories about recording Lennon’s final gift of music. Then David interviews Rob Silverman, drummer and producer behind Drumology featuring Steve Smith & Gregg Bissonette recently released. Followed by Mike Dawson’s review of ddrum’s Dominion Birch 5-Piece Kit complete with audio of Mike playing on the kit.

