In this episode, Mike and Mike mine a handful of episodes from the second quarter of the show for a highlight reel of main segments covering a range of topics, including bass drum technique, seat height, dynamics, how to use the book Stick Control, and gig bag essentials. They also found the origin story of the infamous “like that” count-off.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription

MikesLessons.com subscription

Mike Dawson’s Patreon page

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast.