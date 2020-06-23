In this episode, Mike and Mike throw it all the way back to the beginning of the show with a highlight reel of the main segments of the first few episodes. Topics include chops versus groove, independence, creativity, drum shells, and more.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast.