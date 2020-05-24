Podcast Episode 242: Adam Deitch, Offbeat Stickings, Sabian AAX Additions, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike feature contemporary funk/hip-hop/fusion drummer Adam Deitch, who recently released a new album, Resonate, with his band Lettuce. The education segment focuses on one of Johnston’s favorite sticking exercises for strengthening awareness of offbeat 16th notes. Up for review is a selection of new Thin crashes and rides in Sabian’s AAX series. After answering a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

