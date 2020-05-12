Episode 242: Offbeat Stickings, Adam Deitch, Sabian AAX Thin Crashes, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike share some simple suggestions for how to utilizing stickings to get comfortable playing on the offbeats. The featured artist is Adam Deitch, who just released a new album with his funk band Lettuce. Up for review is a trio of AAX Thin crashes and a 21″ AAX Thin ride by Sabian. After fielding a few audio listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription

MikesLessons.com subscription

Sticking Exercise

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast.