Episode 241: Drummer Scouting Reports, Doc Sweeney Pure Series Snares, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike share scouting reports on a couple legendary drummers: fusion great Lenny White and classic rock icon Charlie Watts. The education segment focuses on some things Johnston taught at his first virtual drum camp. Up for review is a trio of single-ply Pure series snares by Doc Sweeney. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Doc Sweeney Pure series snares

