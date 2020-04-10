In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss more of their current influences and inspirations. The education segment focuses on how bottom head tuning affects the sound of toms and snare drums. In the gear section, Mike and Mike review a pair of new 5.5×14 Classic Series snares by Doc Sweeney. After answering a couple listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

