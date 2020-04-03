In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss their current influences and inspirations. The education segment focuses on various live-streaming setups using a few of Roland’s new products. In the gear section, Mike and Mike review a new 5.5×14 Prime Oak 6-ply snare by Bucks County Drum Co. After fielding a couple listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

