Episode 240: How to Play Polyrhythms, Who’s the Greatest?, Evans UV2 Drumheads, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss how to understand three-against-four and six-against-four polyrhythms. They also discuss who should be in contention for the unofficial title of the world’s greatest drummer. Next up, shares his experience comparing the new Evans UV2 double-ply drumheads to their single-ply counterparts, the UV1. As always, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

