Lessons, Habits, and New Album

Hello MD! Josh Roossin here. It’s a complete honor to be welcomed back here “On The Beat!”

Since we last spoke I’ve had the transformative experience of studying under the legendary Dave Elitch (former drummer for the Mars Volta, Miley Cyrus, and instructor to Gregg Bissonette, Jason McGerr, George Bedford Daniel), recorded the Jack’s second EP Remember You with Grammy award-winning producer Joe Chiccarelli (the White Stripes, the Strokes, Young the Giant) and, most importantly, grew to appreciate and love music and drumming in a whole new way. I discovered that habits, whether good or bad, become so ingrained in the way we operate throughout life, that I needed to find which habits were conducive and constructive to myself as a musician.

While I’ve only had one in-person lesson with Dave Elitch this past June (I’ve been primarily studying his online course), it was one of the most valuable things I’ve done for myself as a musician. Dave’s holistic teaching approach intertwines biomechanics, philosophy, and psychology behind the drumset.

During my first lesson, I essentially had to forget everything I thought I knew about drumming and start from scratch. I quickly realized how uncomfortable and overwhelming it is to rewire your body and mind to undo long ingrained habits, especially when these habits make you feel “comfortable.” However, Dave’s commitment and enthusiasm towards helping drummers reach their fullest potential instilled me with the confidence to step out of my comfort zone.

A big component to Dave’s teaching is using the body as optimally and efficiently as possible while playing. I quickly learned that everything from my stick grip, posture, seat height, distance from my snare drum, breathing, where I carried tension, space and alignment between my hi-hat and bass drum pedal, and much more, were not optimal for my playing and would eventually harm me if not corrected. I always knew that being relaxed and loose trumps tension and stiffness while drumming, but Dave really put into perspective how much energy we tend to unnecessarily use.

Something that stuck with me was the analogy he brought up of bouncing a basketball. When one dribbles a basketball, they don’t use their energy to pick the ball up after it strikes the ground; it should be the same with drumming. You shouldn’t use unnecessary energy when your drumsticks and limbs want to use physics and the laws of gravity to help you out. It was not a seamless transition learning these new methods of body mechanics, posture, rebound, stick gripping, and breathing techniques.

I found myself overwhelmed, frustrated, and my patience and discipline were often tested. Although I am still learning, studying with Dave has reinforced for me that “nothing good comes easy.” My endurance, power, clarity, control, timing, even the tonality of the drums have drastically improved with these new methods. I’m playing some stuff I learned years ago but it now feels as if a whole new person is playing and it makes me so genuinely happy. I’ve noticed a huge difference with my playing on the road and while recording our second EP.

It’s been a dream of mine to work with Joe Chiccarelli since the formation of the band. Working with him on this second EP really expanded my perspective on drum arrangements and sonics. He helped me “trim the fat” on the tendencies I’ve used in my drum arrangements. For example, when playing rock ’n’ roll I’d naturally hit a crash cymbal to signify a transition from one section in a song to another. While this might be appropriate and what the song is calling for, Joe showed me how to step out of my comfort zone, have constraint, and truly listen to what the song wants. It was such an honor to work with such a talented individual, and I’m excited to share the Jack’s second EP Remember You.

I’d like to give a huge thank you to my family, friends, bandmates, and fans of The Jacks, everyone at EDGEOUT Records/UMe, our managers, Aquarian drumheads, and all the talented, supportive, and inspiring individuals I’ve met along the way.

To all my fellow drummers, I’ll leave you with a few things I’ve found helpful. 1. While performing, don’t worry about what can go wrong and imagine what can go right. 2. If you’re losing your inspiration or feel you are plateauing in your abilities, step out of your comfort zone and try something new. You won’t find a new experience using old techniques. 3. Be yourself behind the kit and find your own style. There is only one you, so you can do it better than anyone else.

B&W Photo by Paige Sara Roossin