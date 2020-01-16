In this episode, Mike and Mike pay special tribute to legendary progressive rock drummer Neil Peart, who passed away on January 7 from brain cancer. Up for review is a stunning Mapex Black Panther Versatus drumset, which is designed to excel in any playing situation. After answering a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Subscribe to Modern Drummer All Access subscription

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Mapex Versatus review

Off the Record book

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast.