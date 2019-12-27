In this episode, Mike and Mike look back at some highlights of 2019 and take a shot at predicting what could be trending in 2020. They also offer suggestions on how to spend holiday cash on some much-needed drum gear. The featured artist is NYC-based touring/session drummer Gunnar Olsen, who recently appeared on Bruce Springsteen’s new solo album, Western Stars. Up for review are the new FX Stacks by Zildjian. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Start a Modern Drummer All Access subscription

MikesLessons.com subscription pricing

Gunnar Olsen studio video

Zildjian FX Stacks

Sponsored by Dream Cymbals

