In this episode, Mike and Mike dedicate another hour to answering a stack of questions submitted by listeners over the past few weeks.

Show Notes

Readers Poll ballot

Start your All Access Subscription Modern Drummer Now!

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Sponsored by Simmons Drums.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast.