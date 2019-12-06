In this episode, Mike and Mike crack open the January 2020 issue, which includes information on how to vote in this year’s Readers Poll. The education segment focuses on the Teacher’s Forum column in this issue, which discusses author Marc Dicciani’s heavily researched feedback-based approach to practicing. Up for review is a pair of snares by British Drum Co. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

