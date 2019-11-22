In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss December 2019 featured artist John Longstreth of the tech-metal band Origin. The education segment focuses on some of the challenging but musical samba rhythms Brazilian drummer Kiko Freitas shares in his latest article. Up for review is a set of handcrafted 1 series by custom cymbal craftsman NickyMoon. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Subscribe to get Modern Drummer All Access

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Origin’s John Longstreth interview

NickyMoon 1 series review

Kiko Freitas samba article

Sponsored by SPL Drums and Dream Cymbals

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast.