In this episode, Mike and Mike crack open the December 2019 issue and discuss cover artist Danny Carey of legendary modern rock band Tool. The education segment focuses on the differences between modern drums and vintage drums. Up for review is a pair of Medallion Brass snare drums by Dynamicx. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Tool’s Danny Carey interview

Dynamicx Medallion Brass Snares review

