In this episode, Mike and Mike crack open the December 2019 issue and discuss cover artist Danny Carey of legendary modern rock band Tool. The education segment focuses on the differences between modern drums and vintage drums. Up for review is a pair of Medallion Brass snare drums by Dynamicx. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.
Show Notes
Dynamicx Medallion Brass Snares review
MikesLessons.com subscription prices
The entry deadline for the next two MD Subscriber-Exclusive VIP experiences is November 11. Enter today!
