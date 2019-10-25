Modern Drummer Podcast

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss what they personally look for in a ride cymbal, and they share input from a special guest. The featured artist this week is legendary pop/rock drummer Jeff Porcaro. Up for review is the Alesis Strike Multipad. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 58:49 — 26.9MB)

Show Notes

Porcaro Tracks

Alesis Strike Multipad

Sposored by Angel Drums, Dream Cymbals, and Dynamicx

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

