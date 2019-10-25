In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss what they personally look for in a ride cymbal, and they share input from a special guest. The featured artist this week is legendary pop/rock drummer Jeff Porcaro. Up for review is the Alesis Strike Multipad. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

