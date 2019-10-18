In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss November 2019 featured artist Mark Guiliana’s latest album, Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!. The education segment focuses on strength training exercises to improve bass drum speed and endurance. Up for review are the new Dyna-Sync pedals by Tama. After answering a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Mark Guiliana feature interview

Exercise for Drummers article

Tama Dyna-Sync pedals review

Subscriber to Modern Drummer

Dawson’s Patreon page

MikesLessons.com subscription offers

Sponsored by Angel and Movement

