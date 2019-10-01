In this episode, Mike and Mike crack open the November 2019 issue and discuss cover artist Patrick Keeler of chart-topping rock band Raconteurs. The education segment focuses on the first part of a series of articles on ancient European rudiments. Up for review is a handful of Tour Custom and Recording Custom snare drums by Yamaha. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

