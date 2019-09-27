In this episode, Mike and Mike take us on a brief tour through famed studio drummer Hal Blaine’s extensive discography. The education segment focuses on some ways to play a half-time shuffle in 5/4, starting with the beat funk/fusion great Dennis Chambers played on the song “Mother Tongue” with legendary guitarist John McLaughlin on the album The Heart of Things: Live in Paris. Up for review is a beastly 4×14 Solid Bronze snare by Canopus. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Remembering Hal Blaine

The 5/4 Half-Time Shuffle

Canopus 4×14 Solid Bronze Snare

