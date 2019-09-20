In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss drummer Branden Steineckert, who has been playing with legendary punk band Rancid since 2006. The education segment focuses on how to transform the independence exercises in Jim Chapin’s classic book Advanced Techniques for the Modern Drummer into solo phrases. Up for review is a simple yet powerful single-trigger SPD:ONE WAV pad by Roland. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Rancid’s Branden Steineckert

Advanced Techniques for Jazz Soloing

Roland SPD::ONE WAV Pad

