Modern Drummer Podcast

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss touring/session drummer Dan Bailey, who recently released a very informative online master class on drum tuning and recording, called “The Bailey Method.” The education segment focuses on some simple and musical ways to apply the inverted paradiddle-diddle to the drumset. Up for review is a selection of Extreme crashes from Paiste’s 2002 series. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:02:49 — 28.8MB)

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | RSS

Show Notes

Inverted Paradiddle-Diddles article

Dan Bailey

Paiste 2002 Extreme crashes review

Subscribe to Modern Drummer – Get All Access

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Dawson’s Patreon page

London drum clinic details

Sponsored by Doc Sweeney Drums and Movement Drum Co.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

Modern Drummer Special Offers

Dream Cymbals on Sale at Benson Music Shop

(866) 540-1616

by Benson Music - 4 days ago

Wimpy Spurs? Stop all Sliding - Only Real Solution

(866) 540-1616

by Benson Music - 4 days ago

American Percussion By Ken Lovelett

by American Percussion Instruments - 23 hours ago

View More