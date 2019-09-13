In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss touring/session drummer Dan Bailey, who recently released a very informative online master class on drum tuning and recording, called “The Bailey Method.” The education segment focuses on some simple and musical ways to apply the inverted paradiddle-diddle to the drumset. Up for review is a selection of Extreme crashes from Paiste’s 2002 series. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

