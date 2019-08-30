Episode 207: Richard Spaven, Craviotto Heritage Snare, and More
In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss the unique beat-making skills of September issue featured artist Richard Spaven. Up for review is a sweet 6×14 solid maple Heritage series snare by Craviotto. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.
Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:11:18 — 32.6MB)
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | RSS
Show Notes
Subscribe to Modern Drummer – Get All Access
Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast
Modern Drummer Special Offers
Dream Cymbals Pack - Ignition Pack with Case
(866) 540-1616