Episode 207: Richard Spaven, Craviotto Heritage Snare, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss the unique beat-making skills of September issue featured artist Richard Spaven. Up for review is a sweet 6×14 solid maple Heritage series snare by Craviotto. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

