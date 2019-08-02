In this episode, Mike and Mike crack open the September 2019 issue and discuss cover artist Nir Z, who’s been at the top of the studio scene for the past twenty years. The education segment focuses on ways to superimpose 4/4 phrases in 3/4. Up for review are Roland’s TM-1 trigger module and RT-MicS hybrid trigger/microphone. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Nir Z cover story

Roland review

Superimposing 4/4 ideas in 3/4

Subscribe to Modern Drummer

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Dawson’s Patreon page

London drum clinic details

Sponsored by Solid Drums

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast