What’s up, Modern Drummer readers! Brandon Saller from Atreyu here. I’m stoked to be a part of “On The Beat.” I’ve been playing drums for Atreyu for twenty years now. We are actually celebrating our twentieth anniversary as a band this year. Time flies and it definitely feels amazing to do what we do all these years later.

This year has been packed so far. We released the album In Our Wake this past October and have been touring nonstop since then. Our latest single, “House of Gold,” is a really important song on the album. It’s about finding pure love and for us that has been through our children. It’s finding something or someone that truly gives you purpose.

We’ve headlined the US a couple times and also did an incredible festival run in Europe and the UK. We were on the Rockstar Disrupt Tour this summer and the lineup was stocked full of bands that we’re not only fans of but that we’ve become friends with over the years. I was really excited to see and hang with the Used, Thrice, Sleeping With Sirens, and Hyro the Hero, to name a few.

My current touring rig includes Truth drums (two 18×26 kicks, 8×14 snare, and 14″, 16″, 18″ toms), Zildjian cymbals (15″ K Sweet hats, 19″ K crash, 20″ K crash, 21″ K Sweet ride, 23″ K ride, 20″ China), DW hardware and pedals, Evans drumheads, Vic Firth 2B sticks, Roland SPD-SX, and Ultimate Ears UE-11.

See “House of Gold” here:

For more on the band, visit http://www.atreyuofficial.com.