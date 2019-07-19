In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss August 2019 featured artist Moses Archuleta of ambient punk band Deerhunter. The education segment focuses on different ways to utilize the hi-hat foot in grooves. Up for review are a few handmade accessories by Sweet Spot Clutches. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Deerhunter’s Moses Archuleta interview

The Hi-Hat Foot’s Voice: Exploring Funky Embellishments

Sweet Spot Clutches review

Subscriber to Modern Drummer

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Dawson’s Patreon page

