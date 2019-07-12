In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss August 2019 featured artist Benzel Baltimore of legendary funk band P-Funk. The education segment focuses on different ways to apply the inverted double-stroke roll to the drumset. Up for review are several new Signature and Dark Energy series cymbals by Paiste. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

