In this episode, Mike and Mike dive into the August 2019 issue and discuss cover artist Anderson .Paak. The education focuses on Jeff Ryan’s “Playing Melodically” article, which explores different ways to orchestrate a single linear pattern. Up for review is the new Live Custom Hybrid Oak drumset by Yamaha. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.
Playing Melodically: Real-World Applications of Linear Patterns
Yamaha Live Custom Hybrid Oak Drumset review
