In this episode, Mike and Mike dive into the August 2019 issue and discuss cover artist Anderson .Paak. The education focuses on Jeff Ryan’s “Playing Melodically” article, which explores different ways to orchestrate a single linear pattern. Up for review is the new Live Custom Hybrid Oak drumset by Yamaha. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Playing Melodically: Real-World Applications of Linear Patterns

Anderson Paak interview

Yamaha Live Custom Hybrid Oak Drumset review

Subscribe to Modern Drummer

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Dawson’s Patreon page

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast