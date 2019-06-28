In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss July featured artist Debbie Knox-Hewson of garage-pop band Nasty Cherry. The education segment focuses on how to utilize seven-note groupings in a jazz context. Up for review is a Sublime AXM series maple/ash hybrid drumset by Crush. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

