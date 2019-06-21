In this episode, Mike and Mike field a slew of listener questions on topics ranging from how to incorporate buzz rolls into your grooves and fills to the best way to store snare drums, the most crucial skills for gigging drummers, and more. As always, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Dawson’s Patreon page

Sponsored by Dream Cymbals and Gongs

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast