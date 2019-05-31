In this episode, Mike and Mike crack open the July 2019 issue and discuss featured artist Tyshawn Sorey, who’s one of the most creative and adventurous modern jazz drummers and contemporary composers on the scene today. The education segment focuses on how to practice quarter-note-triplet phrases within sextuplet subdivisions. Up for review is a set of incredibly affordable drum mics by CAD. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Tyshawn Sorey feature interview

CAD microphones review

Quarter-note-triplet exercises

