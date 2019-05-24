Modern Drummer Podcast

In this episode, Mike and Mike talk about June 2019 featured artist Kent Slucher, who has been country superstar Luke Bryan’s drummer for the past twelve years. The education segment focuses on different ways to go about designing curriculum for private lessons. Up for review is a stunning acacia Aristocrat series drumset by George Way. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:15:58 — 34.8MB)

Show Notes

George Way Aristocrat Acacia demo

Kent Slucher feature interview

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Dawson’s Patreon page

