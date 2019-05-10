Modern Drummer Podcast

In this episode Mike and Mike discuss June 2019 cover artist Marcus Gilmore, who’s worked with many top jazz artists, including Chick Corea, Chris Potter, and Steve Coleman. The education segment focuses on top German drummer Jost Nickel’s article on drum fills, called “Moving Around the Kit.” Up for review is a cool 5.5×15 RESoArmor maple snare by INDe. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

 

