In this episode Mike and Mike crack open the June 2019 issue and discuss featured artist Louis Cole of the electro-funk band Knower. The education segment focuses on exercises to develop fluency with RLL and LRR stickings. Up for review is a cool throwback Vintage Beech drumset from Barton. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of a week.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast