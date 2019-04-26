In this episode Mike and Mike discuss May 2019 featured artist Brian Chase of indie-rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The education segment digs into the history of Ludwig snare drums, in particular the legendary Black Beauty. Up for review are the JR Robinson and Brooks Wackerman signature sticks from Innovative Percussion. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast