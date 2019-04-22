In this episode Mike and Mike discuss May 2019 featured artist Terence Higgins, who splits his time touring with Ani DiFranco and John Medeski’s Mad Skillet. The education segment focuses on how to develop smooth motions around the drumset. Up for review is a pair of Aston Origin condensers, which Mike and Mike use to discuss the pro’s and con’s of various overhead placements. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

