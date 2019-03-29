In this episode Mike and Mike discuss the winners of the 2019 Readers Poll. The education segment focuses on simple strategies for playing effective improvisations and solos on the drumset. The gear review segment focuses on the sonic and tactile differences between die-cast and triple-flange hoops. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

2019 Readers Poll results

Die-cast and triple-flange hoop comparison video

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast